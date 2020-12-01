Border Patrol agents arrests multiple human smugglers

The U.S. Border Patrol is part of the Department of Homeland Security.

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) – Several human smuggling attempts were disrupted by Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol Agents over the weekend.

On Saturday, Rio Grande City (RGC) agents were informed about a trailer home used for harboring undocumented immigrants. When agents visited the residence and searched inside, they encountered a 16-year-old Salvadorian female and of no relation to the home owner. The home owner then led BP agents to a chicken coop/shed where six more illegal aliens were discovered,” read the release.

Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection

The owner was also found with marijuana, cocaine and Xanax pills. He has been turned over to RGC’s police department.

Later that morning, McAllen agents were needed for assistance by Penitas Police Department during a traffic stop. An immigration inspection by McAllen and Penitas officers found five individuals in a Ford Fusion. The driver was a U.S. citizen smuggling the “four remaining subjects [who] admitted to illegally cross into the United States earlier that day,” read the release.

Sunday morning, La Joya Police Department was in need of assistance by McAllen agents when a “Chevy Malibu attempted to flee from officers,” said in the release. The vehicle then came to a stop where five individuals exited the vehicle and took off on foot. La Joya PD was able to apprehend all five individuals where the driver and another passenger were U.S. citizens. “McAllen agents determined the remaining three subjects were illegally present in the United States.”

Sunday afternoon, McAllen agents in Sullivan City “observed a Ford Mustang picking up several subjects near the river. Agents located the vehicle at the corner of El Faro Road and Expressway 83,” said the release.

An immigration inspection was conducted where the driver was a U.S. citizen crossing four illegal passengers.

Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Later in the evening, a “GMC Sierra arrived at the Javier Vega Jr. Border Patrol Checkpoint for inspection.” The driver was a U.S. citizen accompanied by her three minor children and “an unrelated adult passenger.”

Upon questioning, the unknown passenger was a ” previously removed alien from Guatemala attempting to be transported further into the United States,” read the release.

All subjects taken into Border Patrol custody were processed accordingly.