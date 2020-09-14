Border Patrol agents arrest undocumented immigrants convicted of murder and sex crimes

EDINBURG, Texas — U.S. Border Patrol agents over the weekend identified and arrested a convicted murderer and two sex offenders after they were found of being illegally the United States.

The agency said on Friday morning, agents working at Fort Brown arrested Fidel Penaloza-Hernandez, a Mexican national. Record checks for Penaloza-Hernandez revealed a previous arrest for murder in Florida. A judge found him guilty of 1st degree murder and sentenced him to 20 years confinement.

On Saturday morning, Rio Grande City agents working in Roma, Texas, arrested Lorenzo Solis-Ramirez, a Mexican national. A records check revealed a previous arrest in North Carolina for sexual battery. A judge sentenced Solis-Ramirez to 60 days confinement, said the Border Patrol.

That same day, the Kenedy County Sherriff’s office responded to a reported vehicle accident. Upon arrival, agents interviewed a person later identified as Alicio Daniel Izoteco-Morales.

Border Patrol said their agents arrested and transported Izoteco-Morales after he freely admitted to being in the country illegally. Record checks revealed a previous arrest in North Carolina for statutory rape of a child.

He was later found guilty of Indecent Liberties with Child and sentenced to 16-29 months confinement.

Border Patrol processed all the subjects accordingly, said the media release.