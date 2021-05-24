Border Patrol agents arrest three gang members, two criminals

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — Border Patrol agents arrested three gang members and two criminal migrants throughout the weekend, according to a press release.

On Friday, Falfurrias Border Patrol Station agents arrested four migrants trying to go around the checkpoint. Later, it was discovered they were illegally present in the U.S.

Border Patrol agents discover two people hidden in the back seat of a car at the Falfurrias check point. COURTESY: CBP

During processing, agents found that one of them, a Guatemalan national, had an outstanding warrant out of the St. Lucie Sheriff’s Office in Florida for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The person was turned over to Brooks County Sheriff’s Office and is pending extradition to Florida.

Around the same time, McAllen Border Patrol Station agents arrested 99 people after they illegally entered the U.S. One of the men was Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang member.

A Ford mustang arrived at the Falfurrias checkpoint on Friday evening and was instructed for a second inspection.

Agents found that two people were hidden underneath a blanket in the back seat. During their processing, records found that one was a Mexican Mafia gang member, and had multiple arrests.

A tattoo found on one of the MS-13 gang members arrested during the weekend. COURTESY: CBP

On Saturday morning, Fort Brown Border Patrol Station agents arrested a person in Brownsville who claimed to be underage.

After further questioning the Guatemalan national admitted to being 19 years old and an MS-13 gang member.

McAllen Border Patrol agents arrested a group of 15 migrants in Peñitas on Sunday. One of which was arrested in 2013 in Washing for assault sexual motivation of a child.

Customs and Border Patrol agents stated that “all subjects will be processed accordingly.”