Border Patrol agents arrest over 200 undocumented immigrants

MISSION, Texas — On Wednesday and Thursday night U.S. Border Patrol agents apprehended a total of 266 people in two separate events. Both groups entered the United States illegally near Mission, said the agency’s news release.

On Wednesday night, agents assigned to the McAllen Border Patrol Station arrested a group of 126 undocumented immigrants, consisting mainly of family units and unaccompanied children.

On Thursday McAllen Border Agents arrested another group of 140 people near the same location as the previous day.

The second group also consisted mainly of families and unaccompanied children from Central America.

In addition to the dangers normally faced when entering the United States illegally, the Rio Grande Valley is experiencing record low temperatures, said the news release.

In recent days, Border Patrol has conducted multiple rescues of individuals who were abandoned in the brush by smugglers, some of which required medical attention after being exposed to frigid temperatures, said the Border Patrol.