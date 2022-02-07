EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen Border Patrol Station agents said they arrest several active gang members over the weekend in Havana, Hidalgo, and Penitas, Texas.

According to the agency’s news release, on Feb. 5 arrested several subjects, including a Salvadoran adult male. During processing, record checks revealed the Salvadoran national is an MS-13 gang member.

On Feb. 6, the agency said a group of five migrants tried to avoid detection but were arrested by agents.

At a Border Patrol processing facility, another male Salvadoran national, age 25 was identified as an MS-13 gang member. The subject has multiple removals from the United States with his most recent removal occurring in July 2021.

On Monday morning, agents said they apprehended a group of 21 migrants illegally present in the United States.

Record checks identified a female Salvadoran national as a member of the 18th Street gang.