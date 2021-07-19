Border Patrol agents arrest more than 700 migrants near La Grulla over weekend

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — Border Patrol agents working near La Grulla encountered several hundred migrants over the weekend.

On Friday, Rio Grande City Border Patrol agents working in La Grulla located a large group of migrants making landfall in the United States. The group consisted of 235 individuals, including 27 unaccompanied children. The people originated from El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, and Venezuela.

On Saturday, agents located 298 migrants near La Grulla walking on a ranch road. Officials say this is the largest group seen by RGV agents this year.

On Sunday, a group of 203 migrants was seen crossing the same ranch road near La Grulla. More than half of the individuals came from Honduras.

Officials say all of these people were processed accordingly.