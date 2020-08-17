Coronavirus Update Coronavirus Update

Border Patrol agents arrest man with history of sexual assault of a child

Local News
Posted:

(Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO) — U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested a man with a previous conviction for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

According to a news release, McAllen agents working in Penitas, Texas, arrested six undocumented immigrants trying to enter the United States.

While processing the group, agents discovered that Luis Figueroa-Martinez had a previous arrest and conviction for aggravated sexual assault of a child in Robstown, Texas.

Figueroa-Martinez was found guilty and sentenced to 12 years confinement.

Source: Customs and Border Protection

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

