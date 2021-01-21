Border patrol agents arrest 60 undocumented immigrants across three day period

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — Border patrol agents apprehended 60 undocumented immigrants during five arrests during the last three days.

On Tuesday, agents located a stash house in Rio Grande City and located 11 undocumented individuals from Guatemala and Mexico. They were processed accordingly.

Later on Tuesday, agents arrested 17 undocumented immigrants and a caretaker in Roma. The people were from Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, and Mexico.

At that location, agents seized a small amount of narcotics, money, and a .22 caliber pistol, according to a release.

Agents also arrested 32 undocumented immigrants at three other undisclosed locations across the next two days.