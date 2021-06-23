Border Patrol agents arrest 47 migrants

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — Border Patrol Agents arrested a total of 47 migrants on two different incidents.

Tuesday morning, agents responded to a Hidalgo County constable’s request for assistance for a traffic stop. After questioning the occupants of the vehicle, agents determined two U.S. citizens were attempting to smuggle two individuals from Mexico.

Those involved were transported to the McAllen station for processing.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Press Release

Later, agents received information about a possible stash house used to house migrants. Agents arrested 45 individuals at the location. Two children were among the group, said a release.

Officials add all individuals were processed accordingly by Border Patrol.