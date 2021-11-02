Border Patrol agents arrest 41 migrants in multiple incidents

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Monday McAllen Border Patrol Station agents patrolling Havana, Texas encountered signs of a small group of individuals leading away from the Rio Grande.

According to CBP, agents followed the foot traffic to a residence and encountered a female and 14 Mexican citizens including three unaccompanied children.

Shortly after, agents apprehended two more Mexican citizens that were part of the group.

On the same day, agents said they received information about a suspected human smuggling stash house in Donna, Texas. Agents said they encountered 13 migrants who are citizens of Central America and Mexico.

In addition, the agents responded to a request for assistance from La Joya Police officers with suspected migrants at a vehicle stop in La Joya. Agents said the five passengers were migrants from Guatemala and Honduras.

Overnight, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers requested Border Patrol assistance with two vehicle stops near Linn, Texas where the occupants fled from the vehicle.

Agents said they and troopers encountered three migrants at each of the events, but the drivers were not located.