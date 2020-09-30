Border Patrol agents arrest 17 undocumented immigrants in Mission

by: Elizabeth Gomez-Patino

Posted: / Updated:

Source: Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) arrested 17 undocumented immigrants on Wednesday morning.

According to a news release, McAllen agents on patrol in Mission, Texas, responded to a report of several individuals running north of the Rio Grande after making landfall onto the U.S. riverbank.

Credit: Customs and Border Protection

As agents arrived to the area, a small unmanned aircraft system operator directed ground agents to the location where the subjects were hiding in the brush.

Agents arrested a total of 17 undocumented immigrants from the countries of Honduras, Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Ecuador. 

Milton Lema-Morales. Source: Customs Border Protection (CBP)

During processing, records showed that one of the people arrested later identified as Milton Geovany LEMA-Morales from Ecuador, had a prior arrest in New York State.

LEMA-Morales was charged with rape in the 3rd degree of a victim less than 17 years of age. He received a 10-year prison sentence for the crime, according to the news release.

