Border Patrol agents arrest 17 undocumented immigrants in Mission

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) arrested 17 undocumented immigrants on Wednesday morning.
According to a news release, McAllen agents on patrol in Mission, Texas, responded to a report of several individuals running north of the Rio Grande after making landfall onto the U.S. riverbank.
As agents arrived to the area, a small unmanned aircraft system operator directed ground agents to the location where the subjects were hiding in the brush.
Agents arrested a total of 17 undocumented immigrants from the countries of Honduras, Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Ecuador.
During processing, records showed that one of the people arrested later identified as Milton Geovany LEMA-Morales from Ecuador, had a prior arrest in New York State.
LEMA-Morales was charged with rape in the 3rd degree of a victim less than 17 years of age. He received a 10-year prison sentence for the crime, according to the news release.