Border Patrol agents apprehend over a dozen migrants hiding in train

A train in Robstown, Texas, in which Border Patrol agents found migrants hiding in. PHOTO: CBP

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Border Patrol agents arrested more than 20 migrants that were hiding in a train and cars on Thursday.

During the morning, agents working at train check operations in Robstown discovered over a dozen migrants hiding, according to a press release.

Thirteen migrants were hiding in a car hauler that was headed to the East. Agents reported that all migrants were okay and were taken into Border Patrol custody.

PHOTO: CBP

Later that morning, agents working in McAllen noticed a grey Chevrolet Suburban and a marron GMC Yukon loading migrants while watching a camera tower.

The release stated that the place where the vehicles were loading people is a well-known smuggling area.

Agents found the grey suburban near the intersection of Guerra Road and 23rd Street and tried to pull over the vehicle.

However, the driver ignored the agents signs, which began a short car-chase that ended when the driver pulled over and multiple people ran out and hid in a nearby neighborhood.

After searching the area, agents were able to arrest four migrants, but was unable to locate the driver.

Border Petrol did not find or encounter the GMC Yukon.