Border Patrol Agents and law enforcement discover 39 harbored migrants

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Monday, Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol agents, and Hidalgo County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence in Peñitas, Texas suspected of harboring illegally present migrants.

The agency’s news release said 26 migrants from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador were found in a run-down house with limited access to basic necessities.

Photo courtesy: CBP

Photo courtesy: CBP

Photo courtesy: CBP

Photo courtesy: CBP

No caretaker was identified and the migrants were taken into Border Patrol custody.

Later in the evening, a concerned citizen reported suspicious activity in an abandoned apartment in Roma, Texas.

RGV Border Patrol agents with officers from the Roma Police Department arrived at the property and discovered 13 migrants harbored inside.

The migrants were from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador, including one female unaccompanied juvenile.

The migrants were found to be in good health and were taken into Border Patrol custody.