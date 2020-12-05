Border Patrol agent struck by vehicle during inspection near San Manuel

SAN MANUEL, Texas (KVEO) — One man is in custody after striking a Border Patrol agent during an immigration inspection on Thursday.

According to officials, the agent was working near San Manuel on Highway 281 when they stopped a vehicle to conduct an immigration inspection.

When the agent approached the vehicle, the driver sped away and hit the agent with the vehicle.

The driver was later taken into custody for his involvement in the incident.

The agent was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.