Border Patrol agent struck by vehicle during inspection near San Manuel

Local News

by: Nathaniel Puente

Posted: / Updated:

U.S. Border Patrol patch (source: KVEO)

SAN MANUEL, Texas (KVEO) — One man is in custody after striking a Border Patrol agent during an immigration inspection on Thursday.

According to officials, the agent was working near San Manuel on Highway 281 when they stopped a vehicle to conduct an immigration inspection.

When the agent approached the vehicle, the driver sped away and hit the agent with the vehicle.

The driver was later taken into custody for his involvement in the incident.

The agent was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link
More Throwback Thursday