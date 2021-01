HIDALGO, Texas (KVEO) — A Border Patrol agent was involved in a use-of-force incident Friday morning.

According to a statement, the agent discharged his weapon when attempting to arrest a suspect while responding to a report of illegal entry near the Rio Grande.

Officials identified the subject as a man in the statement.

He sustained a gunshot wound and was given medical attention. The agent sustained no injuries.

No other details have been released.