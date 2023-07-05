McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A McAllen-based Border Patrol agent is receiving praise from the Carnegie Hero Fun Commission after rescuing two girls from a burning SUV.

On Dec. 20, 2020, a violent head-on collision in Petronila, Texas, left an SUV and sedan burning in a field off of the highway.

Brady Pratt, a 35-year-old off-duty Border Patrol agent from McAllen, was driving nearby the accident and sprung into action when he learned that two children were trapped in the SUV.

Pratt fully entered the burning SUV to rescue the girls, a post from McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos stated. According to a post from the Carnegie Hero Fun Commission, Pratt entered the SUV despite flames issuing from the engine and heavy smoke inside the car.

He entered through the broken-out rear windshield.

Pratt first removed a 1-year-old from her car seat, after being told by the other child in the car, 8, to take the baby first. Pratt then passed the child to a bystander and entered again to remove the 8-year-old child but not without difficulty. The child had sustained a leg injury in the crash making it difficult to remove her from the car.

He left the SUV and went to her window. A man there broke the window with a golf club and Pratt pulled the remaining glass from the door frame. He then partially entered the car, grasped the girl under her arms and removed her to safety.

after making sure the girls were OK, Pratt climbed on the SUV’s roof and reached through the broken-out sunroof to check the pulse of the driver and a front passenger. He determined that they had died in the accident.

The 8-year-old suffered a broken leg but Pratt and the girls were not burned in the process.

“Heroes don’t always wear capes! Thank you Brady,” Villalobos said in the post.