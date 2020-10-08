Border agents seize fentanyl concealed in tortilla press

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — U.S. Border Patrol agents seized six pounds of fentanyl at the Falfurrias checkpoint on Sept. 30.

According to a release, agents boarded a commercial passenger bus for an immigration inspection. A K-9 agent then alerted agents to a tortilla press located in the luggage compartment.

An inspection revealed six pounds of fentanyl hidden inside. The release states the tortilla press was untagged and no one claimed the item.

The release adds agents in the RGV have seized over 30 pounds of fentanyl in the 2020 fiscal year, which ended Sept. 30.

