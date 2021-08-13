Boosting your child’s immune system is easier than you think

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Improving your child’s health can be challenging at times but a local physician assistant said it starts with our daily habits.

Steven Martinez, Physician Assistant-Certified (PA-C) said eating habits, proper sleep, and exercise are some of the most common ways to boost your child’s immune system.

He said it is common for people to seek medications but there are easier ways to help.

He advises all parents to look for areas of improvement and make lifestyle changes not only for themselves but for their children as well.

He said parents can start making changes with the types of food one eats, especially if one tends to eat out rather than making something at home.

Martinez said knowing what ingredients are being used for our foods helps determine what we are putting in our bodies.

“What kind of oils are we using? All of these things matter, why? All of these things affect our cellular communication,” he said.

According to Martinez, when cellular discommunication takes place, it is easy to develop symptoms such as anxiety, depression, insomnia, and much more.

In addition to the way we eat, Martinez advises parents to be active with their kids by doing physical activities like going for a walk.