HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Dress in layers and bundle up as you head out the door Friday morning! Temperatures across the Rio Grande Valley as of 7 a.m. are in the low 30s with winds gusting out of the north at 25 to 30 mph. Breezy conditions are causing the wind chill, or “feels like” temperatures to be in the low 20’s.

Radar has shown some light precipitation along our coastal areas this morning, however, no ice accumulations have been reported in the RGV as of Friday morning.

Very cold wind chills can cause frost bite in as little as 30 minutes to exposed skin. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if safety measures are not taken.

Even though skies will gradually clear this afternoon, highs Friday will only reach the low 40s with winds out of the north at 18 to 25 mph. Afternoon winds will continue to cause the wind chills to be in the 30s across the RGV.

If you are heading out Friday evening, plan to dress in layers as temperatures will fall back into the 30s. Another cold and balmy morning is expected for Saturday with temperatures at or near freezing with wind chills in the 20s.

Keep those jackets handy for the weekend because temperatures will remain chilly.