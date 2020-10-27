Bond set for suspects accused of killing former High School football player

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—A bond has been set for two men accused of stabbing and killing a former Harlingen High School football player.

According to the Cameron County District Attorney’s office, their bond was set at $1 million. Angel Pizano, 50, and Eduardo Aceves, 42 appeared before the Cameron Countu Magistrate Court on Tuesday morning.

Both men were ordered to have no contact with the victim’s family. If released on bond, they may not possess a firearm or knives, and must submit to GPS monitoring.

The third suspect, 50 year-old Juan Zapata Lozano will be appearing in court on Wednesday, due to his attorney not being able to be present on Tuesday.

The three suspects face a sentence of life in prison in convicted.

On Saturday October 17, police responded to the 3200 block of N 77 Sunshine Strip in reference to a stabbing.

Police found a man bleeding on the side of the road in critical condition. The victim stated that a man entered his home and stabbed him multiple times.

The victim, later identified my his family as Lesley Maurice “Mo” Hunter, was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Hunter died from stab wounds on Monday morning.