Bond set for athletic coordinator accused of sexually abusing 11-year-old

Combes, Texas (KVEO)—A bond was set for an athletics coordinator accused of sexually abusing an 11-year-old via social media.

Deira Allan Glover was arrested Tuesday by investigators with the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office Special Investigations Unit and the Combes Police Department.

Deira Glover (Credit: Combes police department)

Glover was charged with first-degree felony of aggravated sexual assault of a child, second degree felony of improper relationship between educator and student, second-degree felony of solicitation of a minor, and a third-degree felony of enticing a child.

Glover received a $375,000 bond for all charges. Glover remains in the Cameron County Jail pending bail.

Combes police says that anyone who had contact with Instagram, or any other social media platform, screen name “Mikep” is asked to contact the Combes Police Department or their local police department.

