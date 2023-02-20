McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man has been taken into custody and accused of kidnapping a 14-year-old runaway, according to police.

Clayton Ryan Phillips, 19, was arrested Saturday and charged with kidnapping, trafficking of persons, sexual assault and enticing a child, the McAllen Police Department said.

A warrant for Phillips’ arrest was issued on Tuesday, Feb. 14, after Antonette Rodriguez, 14, was reported missing Monday, Feb. 13.

Phillips’ arraignment took place Monday with his bond totaling to $3,505,000.