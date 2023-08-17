DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Donna High School student accused of bringing a weapon to campus Tuesday was identified.

Jacob Alexis Zuniga, 17, was arrested on charges of unlawful carrying of a weapon in prohibited places, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana, according to Hidalgo County Jail records.

Donna Independent School District Police Chief Domingo Aguirre Jr. confirmed Zuniga was the student who was arrested Tuesday after campus police found a weapon in his possession.

At 3 p.m. Tuesday, a security guard saw a vehicle drive into the parking lot without proper clearance. Security approached the student in the vehicle and informed campus administration, a news release from the Donna ISD stated.

Police found that the student had a weapon in his possession, which was immediately confiscated, the release stated.

Records show that Zuniga was booked into the Hidalgo County Jail Wednesday and his bond was set at $285,000.