EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 39-year-old Edinburg man’s bond was set at $1 million Friday in connection to a homicide in rural Edinburg earlier this week.

Alphia Howard Slough was charged with murder, a first degree felony, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

According to authorities, Slough turned himself in and was arrested at a Stripes store Thursday.

At 2:32 a.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to the 270 block of Alberta Road in rural Edinburg. A witness told authorities they heard gunshots from inside a residence and a man walked outside and collapsed on the driveway, a news release from HCSO stated.

Photo by Reyna Rodriguez, ValleyCentral

Upon arrival, deputies found a 24-year-old man, identified as Ricardo Guzman from Edinburg, with gunshot wounds on the driveway.

Guzman was declared dead by EMS, according to the release.