EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Three men were issued a $1 million bond in connection to a fatal Edinburg shooting that left one teenager dead.

Antonio Rodriguez, 21, Joseph Castillo, 20 of Pharr and Rudy Coronado, 18, of San Juan were arraigned Monday and charged with murder, according to the Hidalgo County Jail records.

Left to right: Rudy Coronado, Joseph Castillo, Antonio Rodriguez (Photo: Gerardo Salinas)

Rudy Coronado (Photo: Gerardo Salinas)

Antonio Rodriguez (Photo: Gerardo Salinas)

Joseph Castillo (Photo: Gerardo Salinas)

Authorities responded at 3:39 a.m. Saturday to the 7200 block of Iowa Road after receiving a call of shots fired in the area.

At the scene, witnesses told deputies two people were shot. Both were taken to a local hospital where a 16-year-old was pronounced dead and a 21-year-old was reported to be in critical condition, deputies said.

Major Crime Investigators alongside Crime Scene Specialist responded to the scene to collect evidence and speak to witnesses.

Rodriguez, Castillo and Coronado were each given a bond of $1 million.