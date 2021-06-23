Bond reduction granted for man accused of killing stepdaughter

Local News

by: KVEO Digital Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Hidalgo County Jail Records

WESLACO, Texas (KVEO)—A man accused of killing his 19-year-old stepdaughter received a bond reduction Tuesday morning.

Guadalupe Ybarra, 37, received a bond reduction by 93rd state District Judge Fernando Mancias. His bond was dropped from $1 million to $300,000.

RELATED Man, woman charged with murder of 19-year-old, Mercedes police says

Ybarra and Esmeralda Chapa were both arrested in connection to the death of Ruth Esmeralda Olvera.

Officers responded to 2101 W Expressway for a welfare concern at 8 p.m. and located Olvera at the scene with an apparent gunshot wound.

Credit: Mercedes Police Department

Harlingen wheelchair swings removed due to misuse

Chapa and Ybarra are charged with first degree murder facing a 5 to 99 year life sentenced.

Vice President Kamala Harris to visit El Paso on first trip to U.S.-Mexico border

Mercedes police said the motive may have been based on a jealous act.

Neither suspect has been indicted yet.

National News: Drake Bell pleads guilty to felony endangerment charge

Police encourages the community to report any act of domestic violence to 956-565-3102.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Throwback Thursday