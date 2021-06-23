Bond reduction granted for man accused of killing stepdaughter

WESLACO, Texas (KVEO)—A man accused of killing his 19-year-old stepdaughter received a bond reduction Tuesday morning.
Guadalupe Ybarra, 37, received a bond reduction by 93rd state District Judge Fernando Mancias. His bond was dropped from $1 million to $300,000.
Ybarra and Esmeralda Chapa were both arrested in connection to the death of Ruth Esmeralda Olvera.
Ybarra and Esmeralda Chapa were both arrested in connection to the death of Ruth Esmeralda Olvera.
Officers responded to 2101 W Expressway for a welfare concern at 8 p.m. and located Olvera at the scene with an apparent gunshot wound.
Chapa and Ybarra are charged with first degree murder facing a 5 to 99 year life sentenced.
Mercedes police said the motive may have been based on a jealous act.
Neither suspect has been indicted yet.
Police encourages the community to report any act of domestic violence to 956-565-3102.