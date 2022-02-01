HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A judge has granted the reduction of a bond charge for one of three men accused of murdering a Weslaco doctor in 2020.

On Monday, Josue Torres Benavidez, 33, had his bond reduced from $1 million to $250 thousand for the two charges he faces from a 2019 incident.

Torres Benavidez, along with two co-defendants, is accused of attempting to kidnap and contributing to the death of Dr. John Jesus Dominguez on Nov. 7, 2019.

According to police, the suspects hatched a plan to kill the doctor after he visited a curandero, or spiritual healer.

Dominguez died in a car accident in Weslaco after authorities say he was fleeing from Torres Benavidez and the other suspects, who were shooting at him.

In January 2020, Weslaco police arrested Torres Benavidez, Joel Ismael Gonzalez, 19, and Luis Lopez Valenzuela, 21, and charged them with murder and aggravated robbery. Gonzalez was additionally charged with drug possession.

Each of the suspects initially received bonds of $1 million for the murder.

Gonzalez and Valenzuela each pleaded not guilty in 2020. Valenzuela is scheduled for trial on March 7.

Jose Ismael Gonzalez and Luis Lopez Valenzuela (photos: Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office)

Torres Benavidez finally appeared for arraignment on Monday and pleaded not guilty.

He is next scheduled for a pre-trial hearing on Feb. 23.