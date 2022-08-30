MISSION, Texas – (ValleyCentral) – A threat of a bomb on campus forced the evacuation of Escobar-Rios Elementary in Mission this morning.

According to a news release, Mission CISD said an anonymous caller claimed there was a bomb on school grounds. The call was received at 11:16 a.m. and the students and staff were evacuated from the campus and taken to Kenneth White Junior High.

A district spokesman said all the students and school personnel were safe.

Parents were allowed by pickup up their children beginning at 1 p.m. All other students will be taken home by bus at the end of the school day.

“District officials remind parents and the community that the safety and security of students and staff takes everyone working together. As always, should any student have a safety concern, they are encouraged to notify an adult on campus so the appropriate steps can be taken,” the release stated. “The district will continue to keep security a priority and will also continue to make counseling resources available for students and staff at any district school.”