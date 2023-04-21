Photo taken outside Bryan Elementary School after bomb threat on campus. Photo: Derick Garcia

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Mission elementary school was evacuated Friday morning after an alleged bomb threat, authorities say.

A release from Mission Consolidated Independent School District stated Bryan Elementary School received an anonymous call by someone who claimed there was a bomb on the school grounds.

Officials say the call was received at 10:20 a.m. and the campus immediately contacted local law enforcement.

Students from Bryan Elementary School were evacuated and are being temporarily relocated to Mission Jr. High School.

Beginning at 12:30 p.m. parents and guardians may pick up their children on the north side of Mission Jr. High School using the staff parking area along Kika De La Garza Loop.

“Strict identification requirements will be followed for student pick-up, which may result in longer pick-up waiting times,” A release from the district stated. “Students who normally ride a bus home and are not picked up by parents at Mission Jr. High School will be sent home at the end of the school day by their regular buses.”

This is a developing story. We’ll have more details as they are released.