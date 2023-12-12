MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Mission CISD officials on Tuesday were contacted by police after a bomb threat was reported at a restroom at Mission High School.

According to the district’s news release, all students were evacuated. Mission Police said there was no credible threat at this time.

The evacuation started when a text message was received from a 988 suicide hotline chat by someone who claimed that there was a bomb in the boy’s restroom. The call was received at 10:23 a.m. on Tuesday and campus safety and security procedures were implemented.

The news release stated law enforcement arrived within minutes and with school security personnel worked to clear the facility to ensure safety.

Mission CISD will continue to keep security a priority and will make counseling resources available for students and staff at any district campus, the news release stated.