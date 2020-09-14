Coronavirus Update Coronavirus Update

BOIL WATER NOTICE: South Padre Island

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas – The Laguna Madre Water District (LMWD) reminds the public that a boil water notice for South Padre Island remains in effect.

On Sunday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. a contractor on Padre Blvd struck a water pipe causing the northbound left lane to be submerged. LMWD said they repaired the line break on South Padre Island was completed on Sunday night at 11:20 p.m.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) announced it has required the Laguna Madre Water District to notify all customers of to boil water before consumption.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes, said the LMWD.

The LMWD also said in lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

The Laguna Madre Water District said results from TCEQ’s tests will come after 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 15.

