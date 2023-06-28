PENITAS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Health and Human Services has ordered the temporary closure of 17 restaurants in Peñitas due to water issues from their local providers.

The county reported that the Agua Special Utility District is under a boil water notice because of reduced distribution system pressure. According to a release from the county, the boil water notice was ordered by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality because of an increased chance of bacterial infection.

“We are concerned about the potential lack of hygiene and food preparation that involves clean water,” said Eduardo Olivarez, chief administrative officer of the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

Residents in the area say they have been without water for weeks and are demanding answers from the utility district.

Alma Torres, a Peñitas colonia resident, said she and her three adult children have been experiencing low water pressure and no water at all for over two weeks.

“It makes me angry,” Torres said. She said she has reached out to the Agua Special Utility District and local officials to get some answers as to why the issue has not been resolved.

Torres said she has been told that the issue stems from people consuming too much water during this South Texas heat wave, an answer she is not satisfied with.

As of Wednesday morning, Torress said she has water again but is unaware of how long it will last.