PALMVIEW, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Agua Special Utility District issued a boil water notice Monday afternoon for two upper Valley cities.

The boil water notice was issued for customers residing between Tom Gill Road and Jara Chinas Road including Mile 4 through Mile 7 roads in La Joya and Peñitas.

Agua SUD recommends customers boil their water before use for skin washing, brushing teeth, drinking and or cooking.

“To ensure the destruction of all possible harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for

drinking, cooking, and ice-making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking

water or human consumption purposes,” Agua SUD stated in a press release.

Public water system officials will notify customers once the boil water notice is no longer in effect.