Boil water notice issued for Hidalgo Municipal Utility District #1

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — Residents that receive water from the Hidalgo Municipal Utility District #1 (MUD 1) are being advised to boil their water before consumption.

According to a release, all customers in district #1’s area are to boil their water before using it.

“To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes,” said the release. “The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.”

Officials will notify the public when the release is nullified.

Hidalgo MUD 1 covers portions of Hidalgo County west of Palmview.