EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The North Alamo Water Supply Corporation issued a boil water notice for several upper Valley cities on Wednesday.

The notice was issued for customers residing in parts of Edinburg, Lopezville, Pharr, San Juan and Alamo.

All customers in the area of Alberta Road and Tower Road, South to Old 83 and Valley View, and west to Expressway 83 are asked to boil their water before consumption and use.

The North Alamo Water Supply Corporation recommends for all customers to boil their water to ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria.

The water should be boiled for two minutes and cooled before it is used.

Public water system officials will issue a notice to customers once the boil water notice is lifted and that water is safe to use or consume.

Additional boil water notices issued for La Joya and Peñitas area were announced earlier this week.

ValleyCentral will provide updates as they come available.