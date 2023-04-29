Customers who get their drinking water from the Military Highway Water Supply Corporation are being asked to boil their drinking water.

The notice impacts customers in Progreso, Donna, South Alamo and Santa Maria.

In a news release issued Saturday morning, the company said power outages caused by the severe storms that hit the Rio Grande Valley overnight caused water pressure to dip below safe levels.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, also known as TCEQ, has required MHWSC to notify all customers they must boil their water to drinks, wash your hands, face or brush your teethc.

The water pressure went below the 20 psi, which the utility company said affects its ability to maintain and deliver quality water.

MHWSC says boiling the water is especially important for children, seniors and people with weakened immune systems because the bacteria can be harmful.

If you have questions you are asked to call (956) 565-2491.