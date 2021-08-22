Body-Worn Cameras to be worn by CCSO end of October

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral)— Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza announced Sunday that the use of Body Worm Cameras to soon be implemented.

Garza made the announcement on his social media account.

All CCSO Patrol Deputies, CID Investigators, SIU Investigators, Civil Processing, Transport, K-9 Unit, and SWAT will soon be equipped with the Body Worn Cameras.

According to Garza, this is one of the many projects that his team has been working to finalize.

Body Worn Cameras will be finalized and implemented by the end of October 2021.

Lastly, Garza replied to his initial social media post with a message to the community.

This is how We Are Moving the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office FORWARD! Sheriff Eric Garza