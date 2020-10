STARR COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — The Starr County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is conducting an investigation after a body was found Wednesday.

According to SCSO, deputies responded to a dead man found at the cutoff of FM 755 and Las Lomas Subdivision.

Authorities say the body had advanced decomposition. They continue working on identifying the body.

The SCSO says an autopsy has been requested.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the SCSO at (956) 487-5571.