Body of missing man recovered from canal, officials say

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—The body of a man who fell in a canal was recovered on Tuesday at 8:30 a.m.

According to the Texas Parks and Wildlife, the man was fishing on a canal in Relampago on Sunday afternoon before sunset when he fell into the water.

Officials looking for missing man on Monday

The Texas Parks and Wildlife, along with Mercedes Fire Department, the Mercedes Irrigation District, the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s office, and the Weslaco Fire Department were on scene looking for him.

Firefighters temporarily stopped their search Monday.