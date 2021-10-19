Body of Harlingen soldier brought home

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The body of a Harlingen native serving in the U.S. Army that died during a military vehicle accident at Fort Bragg in North Carolina has returned home.

Tuesday, the family gathered to receive Pfc. Patrick Hernandez, 30.

Hernandez died on Monday, Oct. 4 at 12 p.m. in a Humvee accident on Butner Road on the military base. Four other people were injured during the crash.

He joined the U.S. Army in August 2020 and served as a military policeman. He recently graduated from the Airborne School in Fort Benning, Georgia.

Hernandez is survived by his parents, brothers, wife, and four children.

