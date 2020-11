HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Harlingen police say the body of a man was found on Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to Polk and Fourth Street in reference to an unresponsive man.

Witnesses say they saw a man collapse on the sidewalk. He was pronounced dead when officers arrived to the scene.

An autopsy is pending, however officers say they do not suspect foul play.

This story will be updated as more details become available.