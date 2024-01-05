EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The body of a 64-year-old woman has been found in Edinburg, according to police.

The Edinburg Police Department Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the case after receiving a call about an unresponsive woman.

According to the city’s news release, officers were dispatched Friday at around 8:30 a.m. to the 3700 block of Valentine St.

Photo by Rolando Avila/ValleyCentral

Photo by Rolando Avila/ValleyCentral

When officers arrived they discovered the body of a woman within the residence, along with a man that was also living at the location.

The man, according to police, is cooperating with the investigation.

The woman’s identity is being withheld until her next of kin is notified. An autopsy has been ordered, according to the news release.