Coronavirus Update Coronavirus Update

Body found near Fordyce Nature, Hiking Trails in Rio Grande City

Local News

by: Elizabeth Gomez-Patino

Posted: / Updated:

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—A woman was found dead Wednesday on the Fordyce Nature, Hiking Trails in Rio Grande City.

According to officials, U.S. Border Patrol agents called the Rio Grande City Police Department for assistance after agents discovered the woman’s body just South of the Fordyce trails.

The woman’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, according to RGC police.

No additional details are being released at this time.

This is a developing story and will bring you the latest details as soon as they become available. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Inside RGV Politics

More Inside RGV Politics

Your Photos

Upload Your Photos & Videos

More Throwback Thursday