BROWNSVILLE (ValleyCentral) — Police are investigating the death of a man found near a resaca on Monday.

According to officials, a resident called authorities and told them they found a body on the grassy area near a resaca near Central Blvd and Lakeside Blvd in Brownsville on Monday.

Investigators located a man dead at the scene. Police are labeling this person a ‘John Doe’ at this time.

This incident is under investigation. More information will be provided when it is available.