Body found near Brownsville landfill, officials investigating

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — Authorities are investigating a body found in a ditch near the Brownsville landfill.

On Tuesday around 7:19 a.m. Brownsville Police received a call about a body of a male found face down.

According to authorities, fire emergency crews were dispatched to 802 and Medford to attempt life-saving procedures.

When fire emergency crews arrived they attempted to revive the man but could not. Crime Scene Investigation units arrived and unofficially declared the man dead at 7:32 a.m.

The man has not been identified and an autopsy is pending.

More details on this case will be made available as they come.

