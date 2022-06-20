HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) reported finding a dead body in rural Weslaco, Monday afternoon.

HCSO deputies were dispatched north of Mile 12 1/2 North Road on FM 88 Road in rural Weslaco, Texas at approximately 4:24 p.m., according to a social media post.

Deputies found a lifeless male adult body at the scene. HCSO is calling this an equivocal death and does not suspect foul play at this time.

The scene is currently under investigation.

This article will be updated once more information becomes available.