Body found in Rio Grande near Veterans International Bridge, Brownsville PD investigating

BROWNSVILLE (KVEO) — The Brownsville Police Department located a deceased person in the Rio Grande on Wednesday and is working to investigate the incident.

Officers responded to the river levee near the Veterans International Bridge and Expressway 83 in reference to a body that was found by the Border Patrol’s Marine Patrol on Wednesday morning.

Brownsville PD, with assistance from the Brownsville Fire Department, recovered the body.

The deceased victim was labeled as a man with a blue shirt and blue jeans. Authorities noted that the body was partially decomposed.

No forms of identification were found with the body. Police stated no signs of foul play were present with the dead body.

Mary Sorola, Cameron County Justice of the Peace Precinct 2, Place 3, ordered an autopsy on the body to determine the cause of death.

The Brownsville Police Department is handling the investigation.