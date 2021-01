Palmview, Texas (KVEO)-Palmview police, along with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office, are investigating a scene where the body of a man was found.

According to HCSO Sheriff Eddie Guerra, investigators responded to Silver Spur Lane in Palmview.

The body of the man was discovered in a brushy area decomposing, according to Guerra.

No other details have been provided.

This is a developing story and will bring you more information as it becomes available.