BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police confirmed a body was found this morning near FM 511.

At about 6:10 a.m. police were dispatched to the 2500 block of FM 511 for a report of a grass fire. At the scene, they discovered a body.

Investigator Martin Sandoval, public information officer for the Brownsville Police Department, said it is not yet known if the body is that of a male or female.

This case is still under investigation.