WILLACY COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Willacy County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a death after a body was discovered in a brush area Tuesday morning.

The WCSO announced the discovery on a social media post.

According to the post, the United States Border Patrol contacted WCSO that the body of a man was located in the brush in Northern Willacy County.

Willacy County Justice of the Peace Judge Juan Salinas has ordered an autopsy to determine cause of death.

The person’s identity has not been released.